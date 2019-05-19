Flood in Vicksburg worsens: Water depth rising to nearly 100 feet Video

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - On Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District notified emergency management agencies and the public that the Yazoo Backwater area is predicted to crest at 98 to 98.5 feet within the week.

The dangerous and destructive flooding, which is again worsening, is affecting several counties, including Warren and Yazoo

A press release said "Vicksburg District engineers increased the forecasted crest in the Yazoo Backwater area from its original forecast of 97.5 to 98 feet due to prolonged high water on the Mississippi River, resulting in an extended closure of the Steele Bayou Control Structure and in consideration of field data collected."

"The Vicksburg gage on the Mississippi River has been above flood stage for more than 90 consecutive days, which is the longest duration that the gage has been above flood stage since 1927."



As of Saturday at 6 a.m., the Vicksburg gage on the Mississippi River was at 49.6 feet, according to officials.

The National Weather Service forecasts indicate that the Mississippi River will crest near 49.8 feet on the Vicksburg gage by Monday.

The elevation of the Yazoo Backwater area, on the landside of the Steele Bayou Control Structure, was at 97.8 feet, while the elevation on the river side of the structure is 97.8 feet.

The elevation in Eagle Lake, Miss., adjacent to the Muddy Bayou Control Structure, is 93.4 feet and rising.

"If the Yazoo Backwater area reaches 98 to 98.5 feet, the Vicksburg District anticipates that Eagle Lake may essentially have enough water flowing into it to equalize with the backwater area, resulting in a potential elevation of 98 to 98.5 in Eagle Lake within the next seven to 10 days," the press release said.

"This increased forecast will cause additional roads overtopping near the lake and water moving into residences below an elevation of 98 to 98.5 feet near the lake."

Officials say that life and safety is the "Vicksburg District’s number one priority and, as such, the district is advising the local community to remain vigilant and aware of the rising water levels."

As more information is available, Vicksburg District officials say they will provide updates.