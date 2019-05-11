Flood Warning Issued: Wolf River in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency has issued a flood warning Saturday at 5L47 p.m.

The warning affects people near the Wolf River, which is forecast to rise to flood stage by late Saturday night and crest at 11.5 feet on Sunday night.

Officials from the agenmcy say upcoming forecasts could increase the crest above 11.5 feet.

"Please take action now to protect life and property," a press release says.

"Over ten inches of rain has fallen upstream and flooding is imminent. Continue to monitor for rapidly changing conditions and check local weather often for updates."