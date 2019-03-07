Flood waters hamper school bus routes Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - While many roads and properties still remain underwater from flooding in Yazoo county parents are concerned with how their kids are getting to school.

Bus drivers and car riders have already had to alter their routes and WJTV 12's Alex Love spoke to those affected and has the report on what they’re up against.

Yes, when word got out that parts of Highway 149 could be underwater next week. Now, many in western Yazoo County communities are scrambling to figure out how to get their kids to school.

Since Satartia road has been closed down for the last week, anybody getting their child to school now has to drive to Yazoo City to Highway 49.

Though time wise this route has not been too much longer it’s forced bus drivers to change their pick up and drop off points for certain students.

Now if 149 becomes engulfed by the river, those in communities like holly bluff won’t be able to bus their kids to school at all. Yazoo County bus driver Frances Dorris explains.

“They reversed my route last Tuesday afternoon and then I started going down 149 and going through Yazoo City. Going to the Middle School and high school and then my Elementary students take a transfer and then they go down through Gibbs and transfer and then come back up to me.”

The Yazoo County School District says any students affected by flooding following next week’s spring break will be excused if they can’t come to school.

