Flood waters put farmers on standby as planting season approaches

YAZOO, Miss. (WJTV) - In Yazoo County, flooding is having major impacts on farms.

Planting season is only a few weeks away but the flood waters put everything on hold.

Local farms are worried about the financial hit the delay will have.

Yazoo farmer JV Barnes Jr says, "All our lively hood is in the farms, so you can't plant nothing in water so we just have to pray to God for what he's doing and you can't do no more than that."

Clay Adcock says, "I farm right at 4,000 acres and all of it's underwater except for about two hundred."

Yazoo County emergency leaders have someone on call for anybody who needs help or has questions about the flooding.

