Flooding along Old Canton Road appears maintenance related

Hanging Moss Creek threatens to top the viaduct near Briarwood Shopping Center

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Behind the Canton Road Manor Apartments, you’ll find the Hanging Moss Creek.

The heavy rain that started Thursday left a lot of tenants worried because the creek is prone to flooding. This time last year, 4 vehicles were destroyed when their engines flooded.

The apartment manager says she rushed to contact as many renters as possible to have them move their cars to avoid that happening again.

The apartment houses a lot of senior citizens and many of them aren’t able to move as quickly as others.

Management showed us documentation of their attempts to get someone from the city to look at the creek. Each time, they were told their issue had been added to a list of problems needing attention.

We are in the process of contacting the city to find out the status of clearing the creek out.

