Flooding around Eagle Lake area persists Video

WARREN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Warren county OFficials say conditions have worsened near eagle lake.

Sand bangs are in place to protect homes, but in some spots, they aren’t doing much good.

The radius of the damage from this flooding is widespread, and it has left hundreds of homes damaged.

Starting Friday and into the weekend, emergency responders helped evacuate homeowners and get them to safety.

We are told many of the roads adjacent to Eagle Lake itself are flooded and cannot be accessed.

Checkpoints have been added to block people from going through some of the roads that are in really bad shape

John Elfer

“We are limiting access to this community. Nobody needs to be in here in Natchez Eagle Lake, many of the flooded areas. The Flowery Road area, Highway 61 N. area. All of those areas that are inundated where we have flooding in homes. Flooding in agricultural areas. We strongly discourage anyone from driving in those areas.”

There are about 100 people still in their homes emergency response teams are keeping track of.



