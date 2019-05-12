Local News

Flooding closes US 49 near Wiggins

By:

Posted: May 12, 2019 09:47 AM CDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 10:09 AM CDT

STONE COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) - Drivers can expect delays near US 49 at Red Creek Bridge, south of Wiggins due to flooding. 

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation explained flooding has closed both directions of the highway.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

