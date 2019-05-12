Flooding closes US 49 near Wiggins
STONE COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) - Drivers can expect delays near US 49 at Red Creek Bridge, south of Wiggins due to flooding.
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation explained flooding has closed both directions of the highway. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.
