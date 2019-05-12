STONE COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) - Drivers can expect delays near US 49 at Red Creek Bridge, south of Wiggins due to flooding.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation explained flooding has closed both directions of the highway. Flooding has closed Highway 49 in both directions at Red Creek south of Wiggins in Stone County. MDOT crews are on the scene. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. #MShwys #mswx pic.twitter.com/THW6QwRyAD — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) May 12, 2019 Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

