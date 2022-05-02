RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgewood Road in Ridgeland is set to receive flooding fixes. The City of Ridgeland will soon start accepting bids for the project.

The Northside Sun reported the project will improve drainage between East State Street and Wilson Drive. The city plans to lower the floline of the ditch and culverts to increase drainage capacity. The goal of the plan is to keep the water surface below Ridgewood Road. The undersized culverts will also be replaced with more adequately-sized culverts.

City Engineer Alan Hart said the project is expected to start during the summer. He believes the contractor should be able to complete the project in three to four months. Hart said drivers will still be able to access businesses, but detours will be used.

According to the newspaper, the project will be paid for with a $500,000 grant from Madison County.