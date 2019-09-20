Remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda severely flooded parts of Texas and Louisiana. Rescue crews and volunteers with boats struggled to reach stranded drivers and families trapped in their homes.
The storm is being blamed for two deaths. Right now a Brandon woman is stranded at a hotel. When Nikki Shue of Brandon woke up at a hotel Thursday morning, she saw the flooded roads around the hotel. She knew she wasn’t going anywhere.
Floodwaters go as far as the eye can see from the Comfort Suites in Beaumont, Texas on Walden Road where Nikki Shue is stranded. She is safe, but travelers don’t have any food or internet.
Flooding leaves Brandon woman stranded in Southeast Texas
