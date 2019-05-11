Flooding on Choctaw Road poses safety concerns and health hazards Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson neighbors on Choctaw Road are once again dealing with flooding from the Eubanks Creek.

Several of them were trapped inside their homes as quick moving water ruined their yards leaving behind sewage.

Neighbors say they've been dealing with this for decades, every time it rains a lot the creek over flows leaving a mess in it's wake.

On Thursday Sue Creel watched helplessly as violent flood waters washed away her garden, taking out nearly everything in its path.

It's a sight Scott Crawford is all too familiar with, as deep water surrounds his home leaving him trapped on an island inside.

"As you can see I use a power wheelchair for mobility, this is 330 pounds without me. It's my legs, when my house is surrounded by water, which happens every single time there's a significant flood year, I'm trapped," Scott Crawford explained.

Less than a year ago flooding crept into the engine of Crawford's handicap accesible car, which he equipped with a wheelchair ramp, and totaled the vehicle. High water has also ruined two of Creel's cars.

"It's very stressful, it's very scary, because I have no where to go, this is my home, everything I care about, and I've spent a lot of money retrofitting this house to make it accessible," Crawford said.

Not only does the flooding pose a dangerous threat for Crawford and others, neighbors say the grotesque aftermath is a health hazard.

"The debris that's left, I had a whole bunch of dirty diapers one time that I had to pick up and throw away, and my neighbors have said that they've seen needles. I've seen condoms and you know one time it was so bad, it was just raw sewage smell in the yard for days after that," Creel said.

Crawford says the reason for the excessive flooding is the way the creek behind their homes is designed.

"The capacity of the creek behind our houses is much narrower than it is both upstream and downstream, so we need to increase the capacity of the creek and we also need to replace the bridge over State street because it has a very narrow aperture," Crawford explained.

Crawford says they will continue to fight to get help from the city, as they fight to keep their head above water.

We've reached out to the City of Jackson public works department to see if there are any plans in place to address the flooding on Choctaw road. We will let you know as soon as we hear back.

