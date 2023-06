A driver was airlifted to a Mississippi hospital after a vehicle fire. (Courtesy: Flora Fire Dept.)

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was airlifted to a Mississippi hospital after a vehicle fire.

The fire happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1 in Flora. Firefighters said they received a call about a possible burn victim.

When firefighters arrived, they found a severely burned victim, who was already out of the semi-truck. The victim was treated by firefighters and was airlifted to a local hospital.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.