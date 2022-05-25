FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flora Police Department’s K9 Drago will receive body armor thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s.

The organization will donate a bullet and stab protective vest to Drago. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Bill Jennings.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The charity has provided over 4,652 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.