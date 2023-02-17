JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Flora woman was sentenced for defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Court documents state Tarshauna Thomas, 34, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans by claiming to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service.

Thomas received $12,586, which she spent on personal, non-business-related expenses. She was employed as a Correctional Officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Yazoo City when she applied for the loans.

She was sentenced to three years of federal probation and ordered to pay $15,086 in restitution.