FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Florence day care is under investigation after multiple claims of child mistreatment.

On social media, several parents made claims of child abuse and mistreatment against Florence First Daycare.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the day care, and a staff member declined to make a statement per legal advice.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the day care failed its mid-year child care facility inspection.

City leaders said the claims are under investigation.

“I just want everybody to know that as a mayor, we are doing everything we can to take care of the situation. I can’t comment a lot because we’re still on investigations. But I want to assure the people that is going to be taken care of,” said Mayor Robert Morris.

According to Florence police, one person was arrested in connection to the allegations.