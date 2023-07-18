RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Florence police chief said a former day care worker was released on bond after being charged with three counts of child abuse.

Parents in Rankin County are outraged by the treatment of their children at Florence First Daycare. They said their toddlers were physically and mentally abused.

The day care is under investigation due to the claims.

“She made him spit into a trashcan for five minutes straight as a form of punishment. She lined him up on the fence and threw rocks at him. She slung him around by his shirt, and it left a burn mark across his neck,” said Breanna Winn, a parent whose child attended the day care.

Some parents said their children had mysterious scratches and bruises when they returned home from the facility.

“In the beginning, he had come home with cuts and scrapes and bruising, and we just chalked it up as him being just a rough little boy,” said Chris Shinstock.

“Scrapes, bruises, scratches, just different things that didn’t make sense. There’s a lot that to this day I don’t fully know what happened to my child. I would ask for footage or documentation, and they would say they didn’t catch it on camera,” said Taylor Chappell.

A now-former employee told them that 19-year-old Ciara Danielle Smith was abusing the children. The allegation caught the attention of law enforcement.

“I didn’t think they would let it go so far. I wish I would’ve had the sense to do something different myself. The kids are not the priority there, and when somebody leaves their children in your care, it’s your job to take care of them,” said Angie Cable, a former employee at Florence First Daycare.

Police arrested Smith, and she was later released on a $5,000 bond.

The Secretary of State’s website lists Angelica Killingsworth as the day care owner. In a statement, the day care said in part, “Florence First Daycare does not tolerate and fully condemns any abuse towards children. Florence First Daycare has been wholly unaware of any recent alleged incidents.”

The former employee claims Smith’s actions were reported to Killingsworth several times.

“Angelica even told her twice in front of me that this is your last chance,” said Cable.

Parents said there were also other incidents that made them pull their children out of the day care.

“Me and my mom were in the day care, and Angelica went to get my kids for checkout. Her little boy, Manning, was running around the day care like he typically does, and was very like second nature, casual with it,” said Chappell.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the day care failed its mid-year childcare inspection.

Florence Mayor Robert Morris said the city is doing everything it can to handle the situation.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the day care’s attorney for further questions about these allegations, but we have not heard back.