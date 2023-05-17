RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Florence woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 16.

Captain Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of White Road in Florence. When deputies and firefighters arrive at the scene, they discovered that two vehicles had individuals entrapped.

A third individual had been thrown off his motorcycle and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to Holley, 46-year-old Mary Maria Shaffer, of Florence, died at the scene. The driver of the truck involved in the crash was airlifted to a local hospital with severe inuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.