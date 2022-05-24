RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies announced a Florida man was arrested after a chase on Monday, May 23.

According to investigators, a deputy tried to stop a blue Nissan passenger car with a Florida tag for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 49 south of Star. They said the driver, 26-year-old Christian Aponte, fled from the area.

When deputies approached Florence, officers with the Florence Police Department deployed “stop sticks” to deflate the tires of Aponte’s vehicle. Deputies said Aponte lost control of the vehicle and drove into a construction area before stopping near the intersection of U.S. 49 and Highway 469.

During a search of Aponte’s vehicle, deputies said they found a 9mm pistol which appeared to have been illegally converted to fully automatic. They also found several high capacity magazines for the weapon along with two ski masks.

Christian Aponte (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

Aponte was taken to the Rankin County Adult Detention Center and booked on the charges of felony fleeing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.