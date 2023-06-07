FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The first ALDI store in the Jackson-metro area will officially open in Flowood on Thursday, June 8.

WJTV 12 News was able to go inside the store before the grand opening.

The grocery chain is known for its low prices, and people who live in the Flowood area said they’re excited for the new business.

“I’m excited about it just because it’s really affordable, and the produce is known to be always super fresh and everything like that. And so of course, I was going to be here as soon as it opened,” said Emma Dunaway, a shopper.

“I used to live in Southaven, Mississippi, where there is an ALDI, so I’m familiar with the store. I am probably most excited about the specialty items that they usually have and their produce, and it’s going to be right down the street from where I live,” said Erica Watson, another shopper.

The first 100 customers on Thursday will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during opening weekend from June 8 through June 11.

ALDI representatives said this is just one of the many stores that are opening in the southern Gulf states.

“Well, the first thing is they’re going to save a ton of money, and who doesn’t like to save money? Whether it’s rent, a better vacation, college, whatever it takes. So, the price is what’s going to get them in the door, but the quality is actually more important,” said Heather Moore, Loxley ALDI Division Vice President.

The store will open on Thursday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ALDI is located at 101 Primos Road.