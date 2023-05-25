FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – An opening date has been announced for the new ALDI store in Flowood.

The store will open on Thursday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during opening weekend from June 8 through June 11.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Heather Moore, Loxley regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Flowood and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

The store is located at 101 Primos Road.