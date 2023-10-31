FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Chipotle is preparing to open its next restaurant in the Jackson-metro area.

The business will open its first restaurant in Flowood on Friday, November 3. The restaurant will feature a drive-thru pickup lane.

Chipotle previously opened locations in Ridgeland and Madison. The company is also planning to open a location in Pearl.

The Flowood Chipotle Mexican Grill will be located at 108 Market Street in Flowood. The business will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Flowood location is also hiring. There are an average of 25 jobs per location.