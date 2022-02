FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Flowood Chamber announced that the 2022 Flowood Family Festival will be held on Saturday, May 14, starting at 5:00 p.m.

The festival will be held at Liberty Park in Flowood and is free to the community.

Attendees will be able to enjoy music, food and games.

Vendor spots are limited and must be booked through the City of Flowood Parks and Recreation.