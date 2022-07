FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Aldi grocery store could soon open in the City of Flowood.

John Rounsaville, Director of Economic Development in Flowood, told WJTV 12 News that the company purchased property in Flowood.

Aldi also submitted plans for a location in the city. Rounsaville said those plans were approved by the city.

Officials have not announced when construction would begin on the new grocery store.