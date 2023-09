FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Flowood has a new police chief.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen announced Eric Zetterholm was named the new chief of police.

Zetterholm, a former U.S. Marine, started his law enforcement career in 2002 with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and has served with the Flowood Police Department since 2012.

He will replace the late Chief Ricky McMillian, who died after a battle with stage four cancer.