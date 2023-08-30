FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Flowood said they’re concerned about the quality of their water after noticing a few issues.

They posted about their concerns on Facebook, saying the water was a yellow-brownish color with a strong chemical smell.

Paul Forster, the City Engineer, said they received at least 10 complaints from residents about the issue. As for the chemical scent, Forster said that’s likely from chlorine, and it is there for killing the bacteria in the water to prevent diseases.

“Typically, you find when you have a low chlorine count in your water, even though it is still safe, that those are the complaints that you get first,” he said.

The issues were noticed at Reflection Pointe Apartments, Laurelwood, and the Traditions neighborhood.

“You know that the water never was unsafe. It’s completely safe. It’s protected from bacteria and viral stuff. The sulfur compounds in in the water are completely harmless. And, you know, and they shouldn’t experience any more issues,” Forster said.

According to Forster, the city changed equipment on Monday, and the issue has been resolved.