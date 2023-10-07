FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Flowood police officer saved the life of an eight-week-old baby on Friday, October 6.

Officials said Officer Will Brantley was working his normal shift around 1:00 p.m. when a vehicle pulled into the median where he was parked. The driver told Brantley that her eight-week-old baby was choking and could not breathe.

Brantley performed life-saving measures and cleared the infant’s airway. According to officials, the mother took the baby to a local hospital for further evaluation.