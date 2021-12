FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police have arrested a man on a felony shoplifting charge.

Police said Christopher Sanchez, 40, of Rankin County, shoplifted over $1,000 of merchandise from Lowe’s in Flowood. They said the shoplifting occurred on December 17 and 18.

Sanchez was booked into the Rankin County Jail and his bond was set at $50,000.