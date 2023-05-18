BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillan has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

As McMillan begins his battle, the Brandon Police Department announced a silent auction would be held to benefit the police chief. Funds raised from the event will help McMillan’s family pay for medical expenses.

The silent auction will be held on June 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Missy Sippy Rooftop Bar at the Sheraton Flowood.

To donate auction items, offer other assistance or make a monetary contribution, you can call 601-260-7612.