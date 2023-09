FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood Police Chief Ricky McMillian has died after a battle against stage four cancer.

The police department announced McMillan’s passing on Facebook on Saturday, September 16.

“It is with deepest regret to announce the passing of Police Chief Ricky McMillian this evening. He fought a hard battle against Stage 4 Cancer. We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family. Arrangements will be posted at a later time,” the department stated.