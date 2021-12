FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects of a burglary.

Police said Flowood Flea Market was burglarized on Christmas Day around 3:00 a.m. Collectible items were stolen.

Flowood police offering reward for tips on burglary, (Courtesy: Flowood Police Department).

They said anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. Tips can be made to Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.