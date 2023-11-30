FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Business is booming in Flowood. There are new restaurants and businesses popping up along Pineview Drive.

7Brew, a coffee vendor, opened on November 18. Dylan McGraw, a stand manager, said this is the first 7Brew location in Mississippi.

“Our first location is the first in Mississippi. First with the franchise. It’s kind of our baby. We’re really excited to be here,” said McGraw.

He also said the business has seen a strong turnout from the community.

Smalls Sliders will open nearby on December 7. Matt Gallagher, the franchisee owner, said they’ve hired about 50 employees ahead of the grand opening.

Smalls Sliders is a simple concept that offers cheeseburgers, sliders, waffle fries and hand-spun frosties.

“We love the idea of small town, the city of Flowood, but seeing the growth in this market was a perfect opportunity to open up the first smalls outside of Louisiana,” Gallagher stated.

Daniel Lang, director of economic development in Flowood, said the city has grown about 30% in the past 10 years. He said the new businesses are bolstering the economy of Flowood and providing great jobs.

“There’s a lot of excitement about the new businesses coming just because they’re different. They’re new, and they want to experience Mississippi for all its worth. And we’re happy they’ve chosen Flowood,” Lang said.

He said more restaurants and businesses are coming to Pineview Drive in 2024.