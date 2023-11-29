FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Smalls Sliders‘ new location is set to open in Flowood on December 7, 2023.

The location is locally owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and his two sons, Matthew and Zack.

The business will be located at 109 E. Pineview Drive, just off of Lakeland Drive. It will feature both drive-thru and walk-up ordering.

On December 7, the first 100 guests in line will receive a pair of free slides to celebrate the opening and the brand’s entrance into the state.

“Given the popularity of the brand’s other openings, we expect this to be an action-packed weekend that we’ll all remember for years to come,” said Gallagher.