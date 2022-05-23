FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – In preparation for the summer months right around the corner, pool safety continues to be a concern for neighbors and especially children.

“Don’t rely on blow-up flotation. If your kids are in the pool, always have eyes on them. Try to avoid alcohol, be vigilant always around the pool because the level of water does not matter,” explained Paula Fede, Aquatic Director for the Metropolitan YMCA.

Officials also recommend not playing breath-holding games, which is usually how drowning starts. Swim lessons and CPR certifications for kids are also encouraged.

“Be aware of your surroundings; what watercrafts are near you and how many people you have with you because something can always happen in the water,” said Kaylee Carruth, a lifeguard for the Flowood Family YMCA.

Lifejackets and protective swim gear are highly recommended in open water such as lakes, reservoirs, or oceans.

If a someone ingests water while swimming, a health professional should be involved immediately. According to safety officials, most kids drown close to the edge of pools trying to make it to a dry service.