FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Flowood youth pastor has been arrested and charged on two counts of felony exploitation of a child.

Flowood police arrested Tyler Swaggard, 21, after investigating multiple complaints from the youth members of the church.

Courtesy of Flowood Police Dept.

Swaggard is being housed in Rankin County jail without bond and awaiting his initial court appearance set for Wednesday, December 22.