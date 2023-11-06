FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Golden Corral’s Flowood location will welcomes guests with a modern update.

The restaurant, located at 988 Top Street off of Lakeland Drive, has a new entrance design, an all-new buffet bar, tables and chairs, and plate ware.

“We’re proud to have been serving the Flowood community for 15 years so far and excited to give them a refreshed look of Golden Corral,” said Bill Linson, Golden Corral franchisee. “These renovations will give our family-friendly restaurant a great, modern look, and we’ll be able to accommodate diners more comfortably than ever.”

Throughout the two-week renovation, team members were in the parking lot to greet guests with free meal coupons. More than 1,000 coupons were handed out.

The Flowood Golden Corral is open Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and weekends 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.