Flu activity increasing in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss(WJTV) -

Flu activity is increasing in Mississippi and nationwide, according to MSDH. Children 4 and younger have more hospitalizations than any other age group. There have been 11 pediatric influenza deaths so far.

Mississippi only has one pediatric flu death this season.

Words from MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, “We’re seeing geographic spread as well an increase in flu activity, and we are receiving reports of nursing home outbreaks.”

“Remember that 80 percent of pediatric flu deaths last year were in children who were not vaccinated against the flu,” said Dobbs. “With school starting back after the holidays, now is an optimal time to make sure your child, as well as your entire family, has gotten their flu shots.”

It is important to get flu shots to protect yourself. It is not too late as flu season comes to a peak this month in Mississippi which lasts through March.

Flu shots are recommended for all those 6 months are older.

Getting a flu shot can reduce the chances of the flu.

Simple health measures such as covering your mouth while coughing or sneezing , staying home when sick, and washing hands frequently, can reduce the chances also.

To locate a county health department clinic in your area or for more information on flu, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/flu. Follow MSDH by email and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect