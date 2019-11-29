Flu season takes off quickly in Deep South states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The flu season is off and running in the Deep South.​ ​The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, and Texas.

The highest level in that report for the week ended Nov. 16 was in Mississippi.​

​Doctors in the Magnolia State say they’re already seeing lots of patients. Dr. Darren Scoggin of Children’s Medical Group in Jackson says that travel and family gatherings can help contribute to the flu’s spread.​ ​

CDC officials say it’s not too late to get vaccinated. They say the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent flu and its complications.​ ​

So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported four flu-associated deaths among children.