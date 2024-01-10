JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flying Dolly’s, which is a New Orleans-inspired snowball, handmade ice cream and fresh-baked cookie concept, plans to open new locations in Mississippi.

“This is an affordable franchise concept that is very easy to execute and relies on high school and college students to staff,” said Nick Binnings, who joined the brand to help lead expansion.

Officials said their goal is to open five to seven company units in the next five years. The first two franchises will open by March 2024 in Brandon and Flowood, Miss.

New company units are being negotiated in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and are expected to open by mid-March.