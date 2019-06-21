FOCUSED ON HEALTH: Alzheimer’s disease and the first pitch

“The day with the most light is the day we fight.”

That’s the theme for the Alzheimer ‘s Association’s Longest Day.

The event has been going on now for more than a month.

June 21 has more light than any other day of the year.

The Mississippi Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is using this day to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s including Billy Lea of Brandon who is living with Alzheimer’s.

Billy and his son Matt share a special bond over baseball.

They both love the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Billy even played at MSU back in the 1960s.

Matt got his dad back on the field as a surprise.

The duo also went to the College World Series last year. Billy gained a lot of fans while in Omaha.

It was a trip to remember. Matt says you don’t know what tomorrow brings.

Billy is now in the late stages of Alzheimer’s, but he won’t let that stop him from enjoying life.

They both agree — staying active can help make memories to last a lifetime.

Matt and Billy weren’t able to make it back to the CWS this year because of Billy’s deteriorating health. Matt has been participating in obstacle course runs as part of his Longest Day fundraiser.