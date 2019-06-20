Focused on Health: Caring for Alzheimer's patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- - WJTV 12 is focused on health and Alzheimer's disease. We begin our three-part series with the people who care for those living with the illness. Shelley McGraw Gray-Lewis was by her mother's side until the end.

Sunnye McGraw died from Alzheimer's disease two weeks after her 59th birthday on February 1, 2018.

Her daughter will forever hold her memory close to her heart. It was a long road for Shelley McGraw Gray-Lewis, watching her mom battle Alzheimer's for nearly 10 years.

Sunnye McGraw was a teacher and a talented artist. Sunnye painted until the end of her life.

A watercolor painting illustrates what Alzheimer's does to the brain over time. Shelley and her husband Michael cared for Sunnye with the help of other supportive family members.

The couple says to be a good caregiver, you must take care of yourself. They found support groups to be a meaningful outlet.

Shelley says her goal is to find a cure now that she is on the other side of the disease. Shelley is raising money to find that cure.

