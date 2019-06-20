FOCUSED ON HEALTH: MIND CENTER researchers race for Alzheimer’s cure

Researchers are racing to find a cure for a disease that’s growing every day. Every 65 seconds, someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Memory Impairment and Neurodegenerative Dementia Center was founded in 2010.

The MIND Center’s goal is stop and slow the disease.

Alzheimers’ is a fast growing disease. 5.8 million americans are living with it across the country

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s also affecting more than 55,000 Mississippians.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease. The most common form is dementia.

Researchers say Alzheimer’s mostly occurs in people over 60 and 65 year old.

The center is doing a number of studies and is looking for participants.

One is one called ACHIEVE.

It promotes healthy aging, and thinking. Hearing and vision evaluations will also be completed

There’s also a 3-year study for a drug aimed at slowing the progession of early Alzheimer’s.

The study is called GRADUATE I.

The drug is designed to work by removing brain “plaques” linked to the disease

It’s research that may take time but one step closer to a cure.

Some of the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include:

-misplacing items or forgetting their names

-difficulty completing familiar tasks

-trouble following familiar routes

-trouble remember recent conversations

-trouble remembering words or names

-difficulty making decisions

To qualify for GRADUATE I:

-Be 50-90 years old

-Have mild Alzheimer’s disease

-Be 50-90 years old

-Have someone they see frequently who is willing to act as their study partner

If you would like to learn more call, (601) 984-5490.

To qualify for ACHIEVE:

-you have to be between 70-84 years old

-you aren’t planning to move away from the area in the next three years

-you don’t use hearing aids

-you don’t currently live in a nursing home

If you would like more information, call (601) 984-6654.