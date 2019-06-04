Focused on Mississippi: Preserving Mississippi’s sense of place

Walt Grayson is back to start our week with a story about historic preservation, and the lack of historic preservation. And it’s two sides of the same coin. Walt? Where are you taking us this time?

To the past, the present and perhaps a peek at the future, through the eyes of the Mississippi Heritage Trust. Heritage Trust helps preserve our historic properties and finds uses for them for the future.

Well, that’s the theory. And for 20 years this year, a lot of it has happened- many historic places have been saved. One of the success stories is the Lowery House in Jackson that Heritage Trust has as their headquarters.

Lolly Rash is the Executive Director of the Mississippi Heritage Trust. “This was listed as in danger back in 2005. And it took a long time for us to find the resources. But we count it as a big success story, and we are very proud of it.:

Lolly mentioned this building as being “listed.” For 20 years Heritage Trust has been coming up with “Top 10 Most Endangered Places in Mississippi” lists. This year’s list comes out in October. Some places on that list have been saved, like Lowery House.

Some have been totally lost, like the Art Deco Mendenhall High School. “And I use that sad lose as an example of why it’s important to explore all options before you arrive at demolition.”

Lots of listed endangered places are still in limbo. One of the most intriguing to me is Oldfields in Gautier. The house is one of the few remaining antebellum homes on the Coast and it has a significant architecture. But more important than that, Coast artist and potter

Walter Anderson lived here during some of his most productive years.

His Daughter, Mary Anderson Pickard remembers. “He was very, very prolific. And not only that he also kept the garden and kept us in vegetables. Yea!”

The home has had problems with Coast hurricanes since the storm of 1947 after which it had to be moved farther away from the edge of the bluff. And then Katrina took the porch off of it. Mary says, “And it’s in worse shape now than it was right after the storm.”

So Oldfields is still awaiting a savior that will catch the vision of it. Ya’ know good, bad or indifferent, our past is ours. And it’s the only tool that points us to our future-hopefully a better future. But if we lose our past and we lose our way.