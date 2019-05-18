Focused on Mississippi: The Pig Lady

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) - In another edition of Focused on Mississippi, Walt Grayson travels to Rankin County to meet with a woman with as unique a nickname as anybody in the state of Mississippi.

Cheri Beth Bowen, nicknamed "The Pig Lady", lives in Pelahatchie and enjoys the company of her pet Kune-Kune pigs. The Kune-Kune pigs, which originate from New Zealand, are said to be "better looking" than your average pig. And with that, Bowen says because of how they look, people often stop by and visit the pigs.

Walt sits with Bowen to find out why she wanted pigs in the first place and why the Kune-Kune pig is the perfect pet.