Focused on Solutions: The Fourth Ward

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - In another edition of our Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions series, WJTV 12's Andrew Harrison shines a light on one Jackson ward that's able to cut down on crime thanks in part to the entire community.

Jackson's Fourth Ward, represented by Councilman DeKeither Stamps, has found a combination of active policing, along with community involvement to help keep crime at bay. And two Ward 4 landmarks serve as the anchor for those crime-fighting tactics: Lake Elementary School and Rosemont Missionary Baptist Church.

So what happens when a pastor, politician and principal come together? Andrew asks Councilman Stamps, Rosemont Missionary Baptist pastor Jamie Lee Edwards, and third-grade teacher Amanda Terrell what worked for them and how they were able to fight crime with something other than money.