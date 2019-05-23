Local News

Focused on Solutions: The Fourth Ward

One Jackson ward is proving it takes a village to help fight crime

Posted: May 22, 2019 07:44 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 07:44 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - In another edition of our Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions series, WJTV 12's Andrew Harrison shines a light on one Jackson ward that's able to cut down on crime thanks in part to the entire community.

Jackson's Fourth Ward, represented by Councilman DeKeither Stamps, has found a combination of active policing, along with community involvement to help keep crime at bay. And two Ward 4 landmarks serve as the anchor for those crime-fighting tactics: Lake Elementary School and Rosemont Missionary Baptist Church. 

So what happens when a pastor, politician and principal come together? Andrew asks Councilman Stamps, Rosemont Missionary Baptist pastor Jamie Lee Edwards, and third-grade teacher Amanda Terrell what worked for them and how they were able to fight crime with something other than money. 

