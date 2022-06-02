JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fondren Live is celebrated on the first Thursday of the month. In June, the neighborhood plans to go purple in support of Alzheimers’s Awareness.

Leaders of the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) and the Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi (AAM) wanted to bring awareness to neighbors of the Jackson community.

Robert St. John, owner of Highball Lanes in the Capri Theatre, is the co-chair of AAM. He said Fondren will be painting the whole neighborhood purple.

“It’s great to be apart of a neighborhood that steps up and joins together to fight for a common cause that’s affected so many people in the state of Mississippi in a terrible way,” St. John said.

Many local businesses within Fondren have already started in spreading the awareness. Treehouse employees wore purple attire and had a large board on the store front for neighbors to sign the names of those who suffer from Alzheimer’s.

“We are super excited about the Fondren Live tonight and how it is bringing awareness to the community,” said Jude Muse, owner of the Treehouse.

Fondren Live will be held within the business district in Fondren and will begin at 6:00 p.m.