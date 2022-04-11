JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) announced Fondren Live will return on May 5, 2022.

There will be music and entertainment in the Business District. Fondren Live is scheduled to continue on the first Thursdays through September 2022.

According to the FRF, a new feature of Fondren Live will be a mini market by JXN Flea on Duling Avenue. Vendors will have antiques, vintage clothing, jewelry and arts and crafts for sale. The mini market will be open to shoppers from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during Fondren Live

Attendees will be able to end the event with international recording artists. Compozitionz will perform at 8:00 p.m. in front of Fondren Fitness. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.