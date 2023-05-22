JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Fondren neighborhood got the chance to discuss some issues that they have experienced in their community.

They said panhandling vagrants and homelessness have been a growing concern in the Jackson neighborhood.

Representatives from the Jackson Police Department (JPD), Capitol police, Stewpot, the City of Jackson and other community-based resources held a panel discussion with community members and local businesses.

“My concern, as a residential person in the community, is just how to protect mental health people and homeless people who are being taken advantage by other people, using them for drugs, using them for illegal crime. And I’m just very compassionate about that and just wanting to love my neighbors as I love myself,” said Herbert Sanders, a community member.

Representatives from the City of Jackson noted the lack of resources available for those in need in the North Jackson area.

Organizers said routine meetings are important in order to create a growing sense of community.

“The action moving forward is we’re going to continue to call the right partner, helping to understand specifically what is a mental health crisis. What is maybe a patient that has wandered away from UMC versus someone that provides an imminent threat? The idea is to provide folks with information on how to make the call, who to make the call to,” explained Jonathan Lee with the Fondren Renaissance Foundation.

If neighbors feel the need for additional security, they can contact their local police precinct in order to be added to their patrol route.