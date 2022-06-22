JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Jackson said criminals are getting creative by taking items that are not normally sought after.

Emily Tarver, who lives in the Fondren neighborhood, said her Japanese maple tree was taken from her front yard.

“It wasn’t on our radar to have to protect our trees, but now it is,” she said.

Tarver and her husband, Nathan, planted the tree in their yard about a year ago. They said someone dug up the tree out of their yard on Crane Boulevard.

According to Tarver, the couple didn’t notice the tree was gone until maintenance workers made them aware of the situation. Additionally, she said a second Japanese maple tree was stolen nearby on Old Canton Road.

“Clearly whoever is taking these trees is somewhat knowledgeable about the tree species and are very specific about what they want,” said Tarver.

Surveillance video on Old Canton Road didn’t capture the thefts. However, a police report has been filed. No suspects have been identified at this time.