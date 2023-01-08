JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Fondren restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Saturday night.

Barrelhouse Gastropub as filled with customers coming out to get one last burger or drink from one of their favorite spots in Downtown Jackson.

Barrelhouse’s owners announced Tuesday that the pub would be closing after six years due to hurdles from COVID-19 and Jackson’s water crisis.

Managers say while it was a difficult decision to close, they’re thankful for the support of their loyal customers.

“I love seeing the support we’ve gotten from the whole community since Wednesday. It’s really been incredible to feel like this. This place is special for the community and for all of us who work here. It was really bittersweet to see all these people come out and support us and know that we’re closing the doors for the last time today,” said Chef Ashley Dollar.

Long-time customers say they’re sad to see the pub go.

“My husband and I have been coming here for years now, and it’s our favorite date night spot for brunch, a night out and everything. I think we were pretty shocked when we heard because we were just here last week, and it seemed everything was going great. We’re really sad to see him go, but we wish him the best,” said Kaitlen Baker, a customer.

Babalu, another Fondren restaurant closed down in October, also blaming Jackson’s water crisis for the closure.