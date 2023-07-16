More than 10% of Americans experienced a lack of regular access to affordable and nutritious food in 2021, according to data from Feeding America. Food insecurity is more prevalent in rural areas than in metro areas and disproportionately affects Black and Latino households. Regionally, the highest food insecurity rate can be found in the South (11.4%). Food insecurity has far-reaching implications, from chronic health issues to an individual’s ability to finish schooling.

Stacker compiled food insecurity rates in Hinds County using data from Feeding America. Food insecurity statistics are as of 2021.

Hinds County food insecurity by the numbers

– Insecurity rate: 13.7%

– Insecure population: 31,720 people

– Cost per meal: $3.77

– Annual food budget shortfall: $21,130,000

Mississippi food insecurity by the numbers

– Insecurity rate: 16.3%

– Insecure population: 480,600 people

– Cost per meal: $3.28

– Annual food budget shortfall: $278,685,000