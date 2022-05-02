JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art and Mississippi Capital City Pride will host their annual Food Truck Festival Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy the Mississippi Museum of Art after hours, with music, art-making, gallery tours, and a film screening on the C Spire Stage.

Leaders of Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health will be at the festival to offer health screenings.

The festival will start at 5:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Art located at 380 South Lamar Street.